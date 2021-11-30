Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s upcoming flagship phone, which will debut with a unique design and the company’s most powerful features. The company’s founder Sky Li has announced the next flagship and most premium smartphone from Realme- Realme GT 2 Pro. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Specifications (expected)

The price, key specifications, and renders are also leaked by a tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The phone is expected to get features like two 50-megapixel camera lenses, 256GB of storage, and 125W fast charging. As per the report, Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022).

According to the leaked image of the phone by 91Mobiles, the rear camera of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be similar to the Google Pixel 6 series. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup. Also, dual flash support will be provided for photography at night. According to the leaked image, the design of the back of the upcoming smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro is quite beautiful. However, the specifications of the phone have not been disclosed by the company.

There will be a 6.8-inch WQHD Plus OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, a triple camera setup including 50 megapixels primary camera, another 50-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens can be given in Realme GT 2 Pro.

The phone will work on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 and LPDDR5, UFS 3.1 support. For power backup, a 5000mAh battery will be available with 125W fast charging support.

GT 2 Pro – that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/ngX5VI409S — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 29, 2021

Price

As per leaks, the Realme GT 2 Pro price will be $799 (roughly Rs 60,000). Earlier leaks suggest that the company could also launch this smartphone that cost CNY 5,000 (about Rs 57,700) for the base model and CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for a special variant.

The Realme GT 2 Pro phone was also reportedly spotted on the IMEI database and was also listed on the official website of Realme.