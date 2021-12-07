comscore Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9
News

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro could launch on December 9 ahead of Moto Edge X30, thus becoming the first phone to launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme GT 2 Pro 91Mobiles

(Image: 91Mobiles)

Realme VP Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the brand will launch its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro in December. Now, the company via Weibo has announced that it will be launching its upcoming flagship on December 9 just before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Moto Edge X30. This will make it the first smartphone to launch with the latest flagship processor. Also Read - Realme to offer 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000: Report

While there is not much time for the launch event, it could be that the company could just announce the phone at the December 9 event and hold a proper launch event later on. The company pulled something similar with the Realme XT, first announcing it and then at a later date holding a full-fledged launch event. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme RMX3310, Realme GT, Realme RMX3310 specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro launch date, Realme GT 2 Pro specs, Realme GT 2 Pro specifications Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

All of this being said, it seems like the Moto Edge X30 will actually be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone, which will launch with the flagship processor. It is set to go on sale in China starting December 15.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected specifications

Ahead of the event, a new listing for the alleged Realme GT 2 Pro has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website with the model number RMX3310. The listing consists of images and key specifications for the upcoming flagship device. The images showcase a design similar to the Realme GT Neo 2.

According to the listing, the device will sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core chipset and is expected to come with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The chipset in question is expected to be Qualcomm‘s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will be backed by a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery and will support up to 65W fast charging.

The device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 8:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers
Features
Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers
Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Mobiles

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

Mobiles

Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business

News

Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked

Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9
Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Mobiles

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000
Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Mobiles

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch
Realme Watch T1 to soon launch in India, spotted on BIS: Check launch date, price, specifications

Wearables

Realme Watch T1 to soon launch in India, spotted on BIS: Check launch date, price, specifications
Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 2 Pro होगा 9 दिसंबर को अनाउंस: जानें किसका होगा पहला Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 फोन

आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Age of Gold bundle समेत ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

भारत समेत इन 5 देशों में अलग नाम से खेला जा रहा है PUBG Mobile

BGMI T-Shirt जीतने का बेहतरीन मौका, बस दिखानी होंगी अपनी 'नेड' स्किल्स

इनफिनिक्स ला रहा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी रेडमी और रियलमी को टक्कर

Latest Videos

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9
Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000

Mobiles

Realme plans to provide 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000
Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked
Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

Mobiles

Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers