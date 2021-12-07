Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

Realme VP Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the brand will launch its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro in December. Now, the company via Weibo has announced that it will be launching its upcoming flagship on December 9 just before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Moto Edge X30. This will make it the first smartphone to launch with the latest flagship processor. Also Read - Realme to offer 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000: Report

While there is not much time for the launch event, it could be that the company could just announce the phone at the December 9 event and hold a proper launch event later on. The company pulled something similar with the Realme XT, first announcing it and then at a later date holding a full-fledged launch event. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

All of this being said, it seems like the Moto Edge X30 will actually be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone, which will launch with the flagship processor. It is set to go on sale in China starting December 15.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected specifications

Ahead of the event, a new listing for the alleged Realme GT 2 Pro has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website with the model number RMX3310. The listing consists of images and key specifications for the upcoming flagship device. The images showcase a design similar to the Realme GT Neo 2.

According to the listing, the device will sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core chipset and is expected to come with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The chipset in question is expected to be Qualcomm‘s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will be backed by a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery and will support up to 65W fast charging.

The device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.