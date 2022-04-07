Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Realme is unveiling its flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro, in India today. The company will launch the upcoming smartphone alongside Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme FHD TV. To recall, the tech giant already launched the device in China and the European market. The company is also expected to unveil its 4G mobile phone named Realme 9 4G. Also Read - Don’t like what you swipe? Here’s how you can customise swipe gestures in Gmail app

How to watch a live stream

The Realme GT 2 Pro launch event will begin at 12:30 pm IST. It will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts. The event will cover the launch of Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3, and Realme Smart TV Stick. Also Read - Google Docs is getting support for emoji reactions: How to use it

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India price revealed: Check price, offers, specs

Price

Both the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro phones come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The price of the Realme GT2 Pro is 749 Euro (approximately Rs 64,200). At the same time, the price of Realme GT2 is 549 Euro (about Rs 46,300). So, it is expected that their price in India will also be around this.

Talking about the price of Realme 9 4G, it is being speculated that its price will be less than Rs 15,000. To recall, the price of the Realme 9 5G starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

However, the Realme Book Prime was launched in Europe priced at EUR 999 (approx. Rs. 82,600) for the 8GB + 512GB storage variant and EUR 1,099 (approx. Rs. 90,800) for 16GB + 512GB storage model.

Additionally, the Realme Buds Air was launched in Europe for EUR 59.99 (approx. Rs. 5,000).

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

To recall, the Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China and Europe with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display along with resolution of 1,440×3,216 pixels. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

As far as camera features are concerned, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For video calling and selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

For connectivity, the company has given 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging.

Realme 9 4G specifications

There’s nothing much revealed about Realme 9 4G, but the smartphone is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel ‘ProLight’ camera. It might come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.