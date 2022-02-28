comscore Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched: Check availability in India
Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched globally: Check specifications, availability in India

Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display. The display gets Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The new Realme GT 2 Pro showcased at MWC 2022. Image: Meghna Dutta

Realme has finally launched the new GT 2 series at the MWC 2022 going on in Barcelona, Spain. The GT 2 series will be the flagship series of the Chinese brand. The phones were first introduced in China in January this year. Most of the specifications of the Global variant are the same as the Chinese variant. Also Read - Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the GT 2 gets last year’s Snapdragon 888. Both Realme GT 2 series smartphones come with a triple-lens camera setup. The GT 2 Pro also gets a Paper Tech Master Design which the company claims, has been created in partnership with Naoto Fukasawa. Also Read - Realme GT2 series to launch globally on February 28: Check details

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone will get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The phone will come with Android-12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display. The display gets Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. Realme has used LTPO 2.0 display with support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The panel supports up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of fast charging, the Realme GT 2 Pro gets a 65W wired charging speed via the charging brick provided within the box. The phone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the GT 2 Pro gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 40X Micro-lens sensor.

Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 smartphone is a toned-down version of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of size as well, the Realme GT 2 comes with a slightly smaller display. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The panel also supports 120Hz fast refresh rate.

Madhav Sheth, VP of realme and President of realme International Business Group during his keynote speech said, “To go premium, we will invest more than 70% of the company’s R&D resources on exploring advanced technologies in display, fast charging and 5G-related performance to provide users with top-tier flagship experiences,” noting that it requires tremendous investment on tech innovation, user insights and brand building to strongly push into the high-end segment.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be priced starting €649 (around Rs 55,000), and the Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 2 will start at €449 (roughly Rs 38,000). Elaborating on its plans to launch the devices in India, Realme said, the Realme GT 2 series will be introduced across other markets such as India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America in the upcoming months.

  Published Date: February 28, 2022 4:22 PM IST

Best Sellers