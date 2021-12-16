Realme is expected to launch its much-awaited Realme GT 2 Pro on December 20, along with Realme GT 2. A new leak has suggested that the Realme GT 2 Pro model will not come with a telephoto camera as hinted before. Instead, the smartphone will feature a 150-degree ultra-wide lens. This was spotted in the source code of the company’s India website. The new update was reported by the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. This was further confirmed by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

For the unversed, Realme has announced that it will host a launch event on December 20 that will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST) on Monday. Also Read - Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

Realme GT 2 Pro expected specifications, pricing

While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming smartphone. However, reports and leaks have suggested that the device will sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will come with up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone also recently appeared on benchmark site AnTuTu managing to garner a score of over a million.

It will come with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It is also being said that the device will come with an under-display selfie camera.

In terms of pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced at CNY 4,000 (approx Rs 47,700) in China. Rumours suggest that there will be a special variant of Realme GT 2 Pro that might cost CNY 5,000 (approx Rs 59,600) in China.