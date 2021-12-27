comscore Realme GT 2 Pro to feature display with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate: Check specifications, price, features, more
Additionally, the tech giant has officially teased the device, revealing the first look of the Realme GT 2 Pro. VOGUE Italy has revealed the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro. The design profile is revealed through live photos.

Realme has revealed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro. The company has confirmed the official launch of this phone on January 4. Now the vice president of Realme, Xu Qi, has revealed the key details of the upcoming smartphone on Weibo. The Weibo post of Xu mentions “32161440,” which is not just a number but the display resolution of the Realme GT2 Pro. If claims are believed, the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a 3216 × 1440 resolution. The resolution suggests that the smartphone might feature a 3K resolution. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature triple camera, flaunt paper-inspired design

Additionally, the tech giant has officially teased the device, revealing the first look of the Realme GT 2 Pro. VOGUE Italy has revealed the upcoming smartphone, and the design profile of the device is displayed through live photos. The look of this phone is very stylish, made in collaboration with a renowned Japanese industrial designer, Naoto Fukasawa. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series global debut set for January 4: Here's everything you need to know

The tech giant says that Naoto Fukasawa has taken inspiration from the paper texture for the smartphone design. In the renders shared by Realme, the phone’s design looks similar to its previous version, the Realme Master Edition, which was launched in August this year. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro didn't launch, but we get a glimpse of its key features: Take a look

Earlier, the company announced that the Realme GT 2 Pro phone would come with three features that can be considered the “world’s first innovations” in terms of design, camera, and communication. The phone will come with a Bio-Best polymer design. It will be the company’s first smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Realme has announced that the Realme GT2 Pro series will be launched in China on January 4 at 11:30 am CST Asia (9 am Indian time). This flagship series can include Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro phones. However, the company has not yet made public what will be seen in the event.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 9:21 AM IST

