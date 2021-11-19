comscore Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

The Realme GT 2 pro, model number RMX3301, will be launched in early 2022. Contrary to previous reports, the device is said to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, aka the Snapdragon 898, citing tipster, GizmoChina reported.

  Updated: November 19, 2021 3:44 PM IST
Representational Image

The recent report reveals that Realme GT 2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset and model number RMX3301 will be launched in early 2022. Also Read - Realme GT 2 could come with the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 895 chip

The Realme GT 2 pro, model number RMX3301, will be launched in early 2022.

Contrary to previous reports, the device is said to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, aka the Snapdragon 898, citing tipster, GizmoChina reported.

The smartphone will be equipped with LPDDR5 memory (RAM) and UFS 3.1 flash memory. The screen will reportedly be a 6.51-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a punch-hole display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The report said that it is expected to offer a high refresh rate and 404ppi pixel density. And the phone is also said to support the latest 125w fast charging feature.

For photography, it may feature a 50MP, an 8MP and a 5MP triple camera unit and a 32MP front camera. It will also support autofocus, OIS, and EIS.

The device is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery and the RAM and storage capacity are expected to be 8GB and 128 GB, respectively.

(Inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 19, 2021 3:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 19, 2021 3:44 PM IST

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Realme GT 2 could come with the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 895 chip

Realme GT 2 could come with the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 895 chip

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control
Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

