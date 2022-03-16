comscore Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India launch officially teased: Check specs, features, price, expected date
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India launch teased: Here’s what to expect

The base model of the Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at CNY 3,899 (approximately Rs 45,600) in China, while the high-end variant costs CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,300).

Realme recently launched the GT 2 series in China, consisting of two flagship smartphones, Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro. The tech giant has recently teased its India launch via its Twitter handle. However, the exact launch date is not revealed yet. The two smartphones were also announced globally in MWC 2022 last month. In addition, the reports claim that smartphones could debut in India in March. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Both smartphones made an official debut in China last year. As per reports, the Indian variant of smartphones could be similar to the Chinese variant. Also Read - BPCL customers can digitally order and pay for LPG without smartphone, internet: Here’s how

Price

However, Realme GT 2is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 3.1 custom skin based on Android 12.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro sports a triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens. There is a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling with a punch-hole cutout at the top-left. The company has equipped this smartphone with a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 has the same features as the Pro model, such as the battery, Realme UI 3.0, and RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.62 inch Full HD Plus 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G processor with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has been launched with Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Plus and GT Mode 3.0.

The company has given a 5000 mAh strong battery which supports 65 W fast charging.

  Published Date: March 16, 2022 9:04 AM IST

