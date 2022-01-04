Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

Realme just launched its flagship GT 2 series in its home market of China. The series includes the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro. Both of the devices are the company’s flagships and come with top-notch specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 2K AMOLED display and more. Here we will be taking a close look at the new Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series launch today: What to expect, how to watch live stream

Realme GT 2 series: Price

Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Yuan 3,899 (approximately Rs 45,779) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 49,301) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, at Yuan 4,499 (approximately Rs 52,828) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 58,699) for the 12GB RAM/512GB internal storage variant. The device will be made available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour variants.

Realme GT 2 is priced at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 31,594) for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant, at Yuan 2,899 (approximately Rs 34,035) for the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant and at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 37,439) for the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. It will be made available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour variants.

The company has not revealed global availability details for the devices, however, reports suggest that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be launching in India next month.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging.

The device comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra wide angle lens and a 40X Micro-lens sensor.

Realme GT 2: Specifications

Realme GT 2 is a watered-down version of the above. It sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.