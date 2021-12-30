comscore Realme GT 2 likely to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and more
Realme GT 2 spotted on Geekbench; suggests Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and more

Realme GT 2 might feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Realme GT 2 series with three models is likely to launch on January 4 in China. One of these models with model number RMX 3310 was spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is likely to come with 12GB RAM. One single score test, the smartphone scored 1,125-points and 3,278-points on multi-core test. The listing further suggested that the smartphone is likely to run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro may get 3K display with 120Hz refresh rate: Check all expected specifications

Realme GT 2 is likely to launch in India as it was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. The smartphone was also listed on NBTC and TENAA that suggested that it will feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. As for the dimensions, the listings reveal that Realme GT 2 will measure 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6mm and weigh 200gm. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature triple camera, flaunt paper-inspired design

Realme GT 2 Pro expected specifications

While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming smartphone. However, reports and leaks have suggested that the device will sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device will come with up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series global debut set for January 4: Here's everything you need to know

It will come with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It is also being said that the device will come with an under-display selfie camera.

  Published Date: December 30, 2021 7:56 PM IST

