Realme GT 2 series global debut set for January 4: Here's everything you need to know

Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch on January 4, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first from the company to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Realme’s next flagship phone will be officially showcased in January. The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the brand new Realme GT 2 series to launch on January 4. The upcoming Realme phone will be among the first to equip the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro didn't launch, but we get a glimpse of its key features: Take a look

Realme GT 2 series global debut: When and where is it happening?

Realme GT 2 series global event is set to take place in China on January 4 at 7:30 PM local time (5 PM IST). The company is expected to host a virtual event to unveil the new smartphone series. Reports suggest the lineup to include two models- a vanilla Realme GT 2, and a high-end model, Realme GT 2 Pro. Also Read - Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

(Image: 91Mobiles)

Realme GT 2 series specs

Realme recently said that the GT 2 Pro will be the first bio-based smartphone design and the first to have a 150-degree ultrawide camera. In addition, it will be the company’s first to feature the in-house ‘Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching’ with 12 antennas all around the phone. The Pro model will also be the first by the brand to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 premium chipset onboard. The phone will likely have a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and up to 1TB storage. Rumours further suggest the phone to have 65W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature a 150-degree ultrawide-angle camera

“The Realme GT 2 series has been co-designed by Naoto Fukasawa and Realme Design Studio with a unique Paper Tech Master design to appeal to a younger audience and give users a premium feel. Addressing the new generation’s needs, Realme states that mobile phones are no longer just communication tools, but also represent Gen Z’s attitude towards sustainability,” the company stated earlier.

Talking about the vanilla model, the Realme GT 2 is expected to hit the Indian shores a few months post the global launch. Reports indicate that the smartphone might carry specs specific to the region and tag an affordable price.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 12:19 PM IST

