Realme GT 2 series launch today: What to expect, how to watch live stream

Realme GT 2 series will be launched today. This will be the new flagship series of the Chinese company and Realme will be stepping into the category of ultra-premium smartphones with its flagship. The new series will include the Realme Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro as well as a Realme GT 2 Master Edition.

The new Realme smartphones will be launched today in China at 7:30 pm CST (5 pm IST). The launch event will be streamed live via the company's official Chinese website and its official Weibo account.

Expected features

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro launch will be the headliner event for the company. The GT 2 Pro will come with the top specs including the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Late in December, Realme conducted an event detailing three new features that will be spotted in the new Realme GT 2 Pro.

The Realme GT 2 phones are expected to get the ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus’ technology along with a supersized vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling area. This will allow games to run more efficiently and also extend the battery life to a certain extent.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to get a 6.7-inch 2K display. The display will come with a hole punch to hide the front camera. The display will be sourced from Samsung and it might get a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The GT 2 Pro will be coming with an ultra-wide-angle camera which will have a field of view of 150 degrees.

Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 will be a watered-down variant. The phone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This variant is expected to be priced more competitively. The phone will come up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The GT 2 is also expected to get a triple-lens camera setup with around 50 megapixel primary camera. The secondary camera is expected to come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.