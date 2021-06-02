Realme GT 5G appears on NBTC listing, global price, colours variants leaked online

Realme GT 5G might make its global debut soon as it has been certified by Thailand’s NBTC website. The listing first spotted by GSMArena only shows the device carrying the model number RMX2202. Also Read - Top smart TV under Rs 35,000 to stream Apple TV: Realme Smart TV 4K, Redmi TV X50 and more

The new Realme GT 5G already made its way to China in March. While the NBTC listing doesn’t spare much detail, a tipster by the name Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the pricing and colour variants of the phone for the European market. Also Read - Mi 11X vs Realme X7 Max after review comparison: Has Realme beaten Xiaomi to its own game?

Realme GT 5G global debut imminent, price, other details (expected)

As mentioned, the Realme GT 5G has appeared on the NBTC website which indicates the phone’s imminent launch in the global market. As for the pricing details, the tipster suggests that the Realme GT 5G will arrive in Europe in two variants 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB native storage. The models will likely be priced at €400 (roughly 35,800) and €450 (roughly Rs 40,300) respectively. The tipster further suggest that the phone could be launched in two colour options- Blue variant with a glass back panel and a Yellow colour variant with Vegan Leather back. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G launched in India: Take a closer look at this Dimensity 1200 smartphone

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. At the back, it has a triple camera module that features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme GT 5G equips the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset which is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 65W fast charging support.

The phone recently appeared on the Realme India website which suggests that the phone could be brought to the Indian market following its global debut.