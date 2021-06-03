Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Realme GT 5G global launch is set for June, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed at the Realme 5G Global Summit. Notably, the company is prepping to launch two models under its flagship GT series- a Realme GT performance flagship, and a Realme GT camera flagship. The brand’s executive said that the latter Realme flagship phone will officially arrive in July. Also Read - Realme 5G Global Summit: May Launch Realme GT 5G, When and Where to watch livestream today

"Super excited to share with all of you that the #realmeGT 5G Performance Flagship will be released globally in June and the realme GT Camera Flagship will be released in July," Madhav Sheth said in his Twitter post.

While the company confirmed the launch of the two new Realme GT phones, it didn't provide a tentative launch date. The Realme GT 5G was initially showcased in China in March.

— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 3, 2021

In addition to the GT phones, Realme has also announced about a budget Realme 5G phone that will be unveiled in 2022. The Chinese brand already has some budget offerings that come for a price well under Rs 15,000.

“We are committed to bringing 5G and its consumers closer. Over the next 3 years, #realme will work hard to enable 100 Million young consumers to use 5G smartphones,” the company stated.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G Chinese variant features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The device offers up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme GT 5G carries a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

Realme GT 5G global price (expected)

As per the leaks, the Realme GT 5G global price is expected to be placed at EUR 400 (around Rs 35,700) for the 8GB RAM model and EUR 450 (around Rs 40,200) for the 12GB RAM variant. The global model is tipped to come in a Blue Glass and a Yellow Vegan Leather case cover variant. The phone is widely speculated to launch on June 10 in India.