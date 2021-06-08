Realme GT 5G India launch imminent as global debut set for June 15

Realme GT 5G, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese OEM is set to debut globally on June 15. The global launch event will commence at 5:30 PM IST and will be live-streamed via Realme’s official social media channels. Also Read - Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Realme GT 5G global launch timings, live stream

Realme GT 5G will be launched globally on June 15 at 5:30 PM IST. The virtual-only event will be live-streamed via Realme's official Facebook and YouTube channel. The handset maker hasn't revealed the Realme GT 5G launch date in India, but we can safely assume its imminent launch as the phone has already been listed on Realme India website. Besides the flagship phone, the company is expected to release AIoT products from Realme's TechLife range.

Realme GT 5G price (expected)

Realme recently spilled the global pricing details of the flagship Realme GT 5G smartphone. As per the listing, the Realme GT 5G will cost €550 (roughly Rs 49,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB onboard storage model.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The flagship Realme GT 5G was initially introduced in China in March this year. The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the premium Snapdragon 888 processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11 OS.

For photography, Realme GT 5G offers a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel camera is embedded on the punch-hole cutout upfront. The phone ships with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The global model will likely come in a Blue Glass and a Yellow Vegan Leather case cover variant.