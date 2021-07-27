Realme has once again teased to bring the Realme GT 5G smartphone series in the country. The latest tweet by Realme India head Madhav Sheth revealed that the company plans to launch the Redmi GT 5G and the GT Master edition in India very soon. Also Read - Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart, not the Realme GT

In the latest tweet, Sheth asks fans which smartphone in the GT series they would like to see launch in India next. The image shared with the tweet shows three GT models including the Realme GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Master Edition, and GT Mater Edition Explorer. To recall, the Realme GT Neo has already been launched in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G, which starts at a price of Rs 24,999. Also Read - Realme India teases MagDart wireless charging-equipped phone launching soon

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the India launch date of the Realme GT and the GT Master Edition, but rumours suggest that the models could go official next month. We expect the brand to announce the launch date of the upcoming Realme phones in the days to come. The same Realme GT 5G model launched in the global market is expected to release in India. In other words, the specifications of the Chinese and Indian model of the phone could be the same. Also Read - Realme MagDart charger looks like this, Apple iPhone 12 users won’t be surprised

Realme GT 5G specs, price in India (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 5G comes packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla 5 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

On the camera front, the Realme GT 5G includes a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Globally, the Realme GT 5G comes at a starting price of EUR 449 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is roughly around Rs 39,900. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 599, which translates to around Rs 53,200. In India too, the price of the Realme GT is expected to fall in the similar price segment.