comscore Realme GT 5G launch today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme GT launch set for today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream
News

Realme GT launch set for today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G smartphone is set to launch today in the brand’s home market China. Here's what to expect from the upcoming 5G smartphone.

Realme GT

Realme GT 5G smartphone is set to launch today in the brand’s home market China. A lot has been revealed about the upcoming smartphone and today we will get to know the pricing of the 5G smartphone. Some of the key specifications of the Realme GT include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5G support, AMOLED display, 120hz screen refresh rate, among others. There are no reports on whether the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will bring the Realme GT 5G for Indian consumers or not. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals design, key specifications: Expected India launch date

The launch event will begin at 2 pm local time (which is around 11:30 am IST). You can watch the livestream of the event on the official website. You can click here to watch the launch event. Also Read - Realme C21 with 5000mAh battery launch set for March 5, priced could be around Rs 8,000

Realme GT specifications

A lot has been revealed about the Realme GT so far. The company has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with at least 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage. Also Read - Realme 8 series will get 108MP cameras, confirms company at Camera Innovation event

Realme GT Price specs

The smartphone manufacturer has also revealed that the Realme GT 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The exact screen size hasn’t been revealed yet. Some of the other key specifications that the 5G smartphone is expected to include are: GT.M mode, which is said to enhance the overall gaming performance, VC cooling system, a 5000mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The front camera details remain a mystery for now.

Coming to the design, official teasers have revealed that the upcoming smartphone will come in two finishes, a traditional glass back and a Vegan Leather finish with dual-tone colours.

Realme GT 5G expected pricing

Realme is yet to reveal the pricing of the upcoming 5G smartphone. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Realme GT 5G will be priced starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly translates to Rs 34,000).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Features

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

Gaming

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth it?

Twitter Spaces now on Android, here's how to use

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Features

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications
Realme C21 to launch on March 5: Expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme C21 to launch on March 5: Expected price, specifications
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K40 सीरीज की जबरदस्त सेल, सिर्फ 5 मिनट में बिक गए 3 लाख स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग यहां देख सकते हैं Live, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Narzo 30 Pro की पहली सेल आज, सबसे सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Redmi Note 10 Series कल भारत में होगी लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास?

WhatsApp पर iOS और Android यूजर्स को मिलेंगे नए फीचर, iPad के लिए लॉन्च होगा अलग ऐप

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

Gaming

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get
Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Telecom

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers