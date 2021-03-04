Realme GT 5G smartphone is set to launch today in the brand’s home market China. A lot has been revealed about the upcoming smartphone and today we will get to know the pricing of the 5G smartphone. Some of the key specifications of the Realme GT include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5G support, AMOLED display, 120hz screen refresh rate, among others. There are no reports on whether the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will bring the Realme GT 5G for Indian consumers or not. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals design, key specifications: Expected India launch date

The launch event will begin at 2 pm local time (which is around 11:30 am IST). You can watch the livestream of the event on the official website. You can click here to watch the launch event.

Realme GT specifications

A lot has been revealed about the Realme GT so far. The company has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with at least 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage.

The smartphone manufacturer has also revealed that the Realme GT 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The exact screen size hasn’t been revealed yet. Some of the other key specifications that the 5G smartphone is expected to include are: GT.M mode, which is said to enhance the overall gaming performance, VC cooling system, a 5000mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The front camera details remain a mystery for now.

Coming to the design, official teasers have revealed that the upcoming smartphone will come in two finishes, a traditional glass back and a Vegan Leather finish with dual-tone colours.

Realme GT 5G expected pricing

Realme is yet to reveal the pricing of the upcoming 5G smartphone. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Realme GT 5G will be priced starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly translates to Rs 34,000).