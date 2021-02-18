comscore Realme GT 5G confirmed to debut on March 4: Expected specs
Realme GT 5G to launch on March 4: Expected features, specifications

Realme GT 5G will mark its global debut on March 4 in China, the device is expected to feature Snapdragon 888 SoC, 160Hz refresh rate display.

Realme GT 5G, the upcoming flagship will officially debut in China on March 4. Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase confirmed the launch date via Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24: Expected price, specifications

The new Realme flagship phone was earlier believed to be named as Realme Race; however, the latest poster now confirms that the device will come under the moniker ‘Realme GT.’ Also Read - Realme GT could be company's new flagship with Snapdragon 888 and more

The poster shared by Chase reveals that the Realme GT 5G global debut will kick off at 2PM local time (11:30AM IST) on March 4. The icons inscribed at the bottom left on the poster indicate fast charging support, 5G connectivity, processor, and refresh rate. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video suggest India launch imminent

Realme GT 5G specifications, features (expected)

Realme in December last year confirmed that it will introduce a device with Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC equipped in it. The Realme GT 5G could likely be the one shipping with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The phone has earlier appeared in a purported TENAA listing and it is also said to be certified on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The alleged Realme GT 5G with model number RMX2202 (TENAA listing) could be seen featuring a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the display. A rectangular camera module is placed at the top left corner that houses a triple or a quad rear camera setup. Reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station had earlier said that phone may come in leather back and a glass back variant.

As far as other aspects are concerned, the Realme GT 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1,440 x 3,200 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display could have a refresh rate of 160Hz. The device is expected to pack up to 12GB of RAM and offer three internal storage options- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will likely sport a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device is said to have a battery backup of 5,000mAh.

To recall, Realme introduced 125W UltraDART flash charging technology in July last year. The flash charging technology is claimed to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in about 20 minutes. While the increase in load capacity requires improvement in safety standards, Realme claims that the charger will come with multi-layer protection to avoid any potential accident. Perhaps, the upcoming Realme GT 5G will the first device from the company’s shelf to ship with 125W fast charging technology. The phone will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. While rest of the specs are under wraps, we expect more details to spill prior to Realme GT 5G’s global launch.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 1:48 PM IST

