Realme GT India launch teased but the launch date is yet to revealed

Realme GT is coming to India and much sooner than expected. In one of the latest tweets, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hinted that the much-awaited Realme GT gaming smartphone will launch in the country, however, the release date hasn’t been confirmed. The gaming smartphone was launched in China in March this year with no information of its global release. Also Read - Realme X7 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in May 2021: Does the all-rounder Redmi stand a chance?

The tweet was shared soon after Google announced Android 12 at I/O 2021 virtual event on Tuesday. In the tweet, Realme India noted, “With our upcoming #realmeGT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1.” The fact that the tweet notes “upcoming Realme GT” makes the launch even more evident. Yet again, we are not sure about the launch date of the GT yet, but it should happen soon as the company claims to be among the firsts to bring Android 12 beta 1 to its phone. Also Read - Realme GT Neo Flash Edition to launch ahead of Realme X7 Max India launch

While Realme hasn’t confirmed official details about the Realme GT launch yet, rumours suggest that the Realme GT Neo, the toned down version in the GT series, could be heading to India as Realme X7 Max. To recall, the launch of the Realme X7 Max was pushed due to COVID-19 situation in the country. The next launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Realme GT specifications

The Realme GT is already available in China and we do expect the same model to hit the Indian market. The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Realme smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The The phone comes in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GBGB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It runs on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging and 5G connectivity.