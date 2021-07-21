comscore Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, and more
News

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, and more

Mobiles

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to launch today in China at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST)

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will make their global debut today. The new Realme GT Master Edition series will launch in China via a virtual event at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The new Realme smartphones are tipped to cost EUR 349 (around Rs 30,700) for the base model. Here are the details- Also Read - Realme Beard Trimmer Plus Review: A premium trimmer with modern features

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Launch timing, how to watch livestream

Realme GT Master Edition series will launch today in China at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be showcased via a virtual event that will be livestreamed on Realme’s official website. Also Read - 19 GB RAM for Realme GT Master Explorer Edition? Read between the lines

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Expected price, specifications

Realme GT Master Edition is rumoured to arrive in three RAM/storage configurations. The 6GB RAM model is said to cost EUR 349 (around Rs 30,700), the 8GB RAM would likely cost EUR 399 (around Rs 35,200), while the 12GB RAM will be priced at EUR 449 (around Rs 39,600). As for the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, the phone could arrive with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,600) for the 6GB RAM variant. Also Read - Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time

In terms of specifications, Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone could offer a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone might have a battery backup of 4,300mAh and include a 65W SuperDart fast charge solution.

As for the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, the phone is expected to sport a similar display and internal memory configuration as the standard model. The phone will likely ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, a 120Hz high refresh rate display, and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2021 9:14 AM IST

