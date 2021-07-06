comscore Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT
News

Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT

Mobiles

Realme GT Master Edition has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The supposed Realme GT phone has been spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number RMX3366. The Geekb

Realme GT Master Edition

Image Source: 91Mobiles

Realme GT Master Edition has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The supposed Realme GT phone has been spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number RMX3366. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 expected to launch in July: Poco X3 GT, Oppo Reno 6, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

The Geekbench listing of the purported Realme GT Master Edition reveals details on the device’s RAM, mobile platform, Android OS. As per the listing, the supposed upcoming Realme phone managed to score 1022 in the single-core band and 3054 points in the multi-core test. At the helm, an octa-core processor is seen listed with motherboard section citing ‘Kona’ which is related to Snapdragon 870 chipset. While the Geekbench listing unveils Snapdragon 800 series mobile platform, previous reports suggested the phone to house a Snapdragon 778 processor. Also Read - Dizo launches low-cost feature phones to rival JioPhone, price starts at Rs 1,299

Realme GT Master Edition specifications, features (rumoured)

Realme GT Master Edition could feature a curved body with a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup. As per the renders shared by 91Mobiles in collab with OnLeaks, the phone might come with a punch-hole cutout display. At the base, a 3.5mm audio jack could be seen flanked by a USB-C port, and speaker grill. As for the core specs, the Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Realme, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition Snapdragon 870, Realme GT Master Edition price in India, Realme GT Master Edition specs, Realme GT, Realme India, Realme 5G mobile, Realme news

Image Source: 91Mobiles

For biometrics, the phone could get an optical in-display fingerprint reader. If one is to believe the Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Master Edition will arrive with Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. The chipset will likely be paired with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB native storage. On the software front, the phone could run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. In terms of photography, the new Realme phone might ship with a 64-megapixel primary sensor assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the punch-hole cutout might accommodate a 32-megapixel camera. The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery and come with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.

  Published Date: July 6, 2021 2:44 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 6, 2021 2:45 PM IST

