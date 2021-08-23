Realme launched Realme GT Master Edition which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme GT Master Edition comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO Z3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme GT Master Edition and iQOO Z3. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs Realme X7 Max 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme GT Master Edition is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch. The Realme GT Master Edition has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs Vivo Y73 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh.

OS-The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11. The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, whereas the iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G.