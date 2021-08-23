The 6.4-inch display uses a 120Hz AMOLED display that goes plenty bright and crawls up to the edges.

Intro-Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphone The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced starting at 21499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Motorola Edge 20 Fusion of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21499.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion of 5000mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion runs on Android 11