The 4300mAh battery promises an entire day's power while the 65W charger fills up the battery in about 30 minutes.

Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Edge 20 smartphone The Motorola Edge 20 is priced starting at 29999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Motorola Edge 20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Motorola Edge 20 is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Motorola Edge 20 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Edge 20 has a 108MP + 16MP + 8MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Edge 20 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Edge 20 of 4000mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11