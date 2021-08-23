Realme launched Realme GT Master Edition which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme GT Master Edition comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus Nord 2 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme GT Master Edition and OnePlus Nord 2. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs iQOO Z3 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme GT Master Edition is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus Nord 2 is 6.43-inch. The Realme GT Master Edition has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and OnePlus Nord 2 is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas OnePlus Nord 2 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 27999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord 2 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord 2 of 4500mAh.

OS-The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 runs on Android 11. The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200.