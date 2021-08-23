Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced starting at 22999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and OnePlus Nord CE 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs iQOO Z3 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and OnePlus Nord CE 5G is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 4500mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11