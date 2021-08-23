The 64MP main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a Street Mode feature.

Realme launched Realme GT Master Edition which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme GT Master Edition comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo Reno6 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme GT Master Edition and Oppo Reno6 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme GT Master Edition is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo Reno6 5G is 6.43-inch. The Realme GT Master Edition has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Oppo Reno6 5G has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400.

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Oppo Reno6 5G is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Oppo Reno6 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno6 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno6 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno6 5G of 4300 mAh.

OS-The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno6 5G runs on Android 11. The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, whereas the Oppo Reno6 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.