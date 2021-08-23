Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco F3 GT smartphone The Poco F3 GT is priced starting at 27999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Poco F3 GT across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs Vivo V21 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Poco F3 GT features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Poco F3 GT is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Poco F3 GT of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 27999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco F3 GT has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco F3 GT has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Poco F3 GT of 5065mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Poco F3 GT runs on Android 11