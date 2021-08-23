Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced starting at 26999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Realme X7 Max 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs Vivo V21 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Realme X7 Max 5G is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Max 5G of 4500mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11