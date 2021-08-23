The 4300mAh battery promises an entire day's power while the 65W charger fills up the battery in about 30 minutes.

Intro-Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced starting at 26499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Samsung Galaxy A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro appears in certification site, likely to launch next month

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G gets new variant in India, Fan Festival 2021 announced too

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Samsung Galaxy A52 is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 of 4500mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11