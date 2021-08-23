Samsung Galaxy M42 is also available with a massive discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Amazon is additionally offering flat Rs 2,000 discount to SBI credit card users.

Realme launched Realme GT Master Edition which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme GT Master Edition comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme GT Master Edition and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme GT Master Edition is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch. The Realme GT Master Edition has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11. The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.