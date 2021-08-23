Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V21 5G smartphone The Vivo V21 5G is priced starting at 29990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Vivo V21 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro appears in certification site, likely to launch next month

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 2404×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G gets new variant in India, Fan Festival 2021 announced too

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V21 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition vs Samsung Galaxy A52 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Vivo V21 5G is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Vivo V21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V21 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V21 5G has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V21 5G of 4000 mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V21 5G runs on Funtouch OS 11.1Based on Android 11