Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone The Vivo Y72 5G is priced starting at 20990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Vivo Y72 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y72 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Vivo Y72 5G is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y72 5G has a 48MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y72 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y72 5G of 5000mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11