Realme launched Realme GT Master Edition which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme GT Master Edition comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y73 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme GT Master Edition and Vivo Y73.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme GT Master Edition is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch. The Realme GT Master Edition has a screen resolution of 2400×1080, whereas the Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Vivo Y73 is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y73 of 4000mAh.

OS-The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11. The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, whereas the Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.