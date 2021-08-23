Realme GT Master Edition has also been launched in India this week. The smartphone comes in three variants including 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB at Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The first sale begins from August 26. Some of the key specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 4300mAh battery, 65W fast charging support, and more.

Realme has launched the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone priced starting at 25999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme GT Master Edition and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Realme GT Master Edition and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is based on their different variants. Realme GT Master Edition of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme GT Master Edition has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme GT Master Edition is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 4250mAh. The Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11