Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launched: Details here

Realme has launched its Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones in China. Both the devices have been designed in collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa. Both the models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, run Google’s Android 11 operating system and come with 65W fast charging. Also Read - Realme MagDart charger looks like this, Apple iPhone 12 users won’t be surprised

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition: Price

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is priced at Yuan 2,899 (approximately Rs 33,400) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 36,900) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey colour options. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Yuan 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,700) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available in Dawn and Snow Mountain colour options. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, and more

Both the devices are currently available for pre-ordering in China and will go on sale from July 29. International availability details are yet to be announced.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition: Specifications

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480 touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system withe the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Other features of the device include vapour chamber cooling, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, 4D tactile engine and NFC connectivity.

On the camera front, the device sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device sports a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Realme GT Master Edition: Specifications

Realme GT Master Edition sports a comparatively smaller 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. It also runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system withe the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The device comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.