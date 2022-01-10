Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition launching in India soon

Realme GT Neo 2 is getting a special Dragon Ball Z edition soon. The young Chinese brand shared teasers of the new GT Neo 2 Edition smartphone with an orange and blue schematic resembling Goku’s outfit. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

Realme CMO Francis Wong in his Twitter handle dropped the hint of the new edition’s release in India and Europe. As seen on the teaser shared by the executive, the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Edition features a glass back with orange and blue coating in a matte finish. The model will have Goku-themed custom icons and charging animations which reminds us of the OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan edition that follows a similar approach. The fans of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z will like this version as the edition includes items inspired by Goku’s final transformation in Dragon Ball Z, Super Saiyan 3. Also Read - Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro launched at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively: Specs, sale offers

Realme GT Neo 2 is currently available in three colour shades- Neo Blue, Neo Black, and Neo Green. The new colourway will be the fourth option that users in select markets will be able to choose from. Also Read - Realme Book Enhanced Edition launched: Check specs, price, availability here

Have you watched Dragonball and should we launch it in India & Europe? #DragonBallGT #realmeGT pic.twitter.com/0VzbaEHeN1 — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) January 7, 2022

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 arrived in the Indian market in September 2021. The phone features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection and HDR10+ compatibility.

In terms of hardware, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It offers a triple camera setup housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging solution.

To recall, Realme recently unveiled Realme GT 2 Pro in China. While the handset reportedly appeared in the BIS listing indicating imminent launch in India, we expect the new Dragon Ball Z edition to likely be announced alongside the premium Realme GT 2 series phone in the country soon.