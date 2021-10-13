Realme GT Neo 2 gaming smartphone launched with up to 19GB RAM, price starts at Rs 31,999

Realme GT Neo 2 has been launched in India. The gaming smartphone starts at a price of Rs 31,999 for the base model with 8RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also includes 7GB extra virtual RAM support. Also Read - Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32 5G and more

The Realme GT Neo 2 looks quite unique and offers a matte AG finish design with a dual glass tone finish, X-axis linear motor and 8.6mm thin body. The smartphone comes in three colour options including – Neo blue, Neo black, and Neo green. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

Some of the key highlights of the Realme GT Neo 2 are – 120hz AMOLED E4 display, 64-megapixel AI triple rear camera system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, extended RAM support, 65W fast charging in the box, and more. Also Read - Best 5G phone under Rs 20,000 on Amazon, Flipkart today: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India, availability

Realme GT Neo comes in two variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 31,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 35,999. The smartphone will be available starting October 17 on Flipkart.com, realme.com and offline stores across the country. For Flipkart Plus members, the same will begin from October 16.

As a part of the festive sale, the 8GB RAM model of the Realme GT Neo will be available at a much lower price of Rs 24,999. The 12GB RAM model of the smartphone will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 28,999. This is a limited period deal.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120hz screen refresh rate, 92.6 percent screen-to-bod ratio, and features including 600hz sampling rate, HDR10+, and more.

On the hardware front, the Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes with expandable virtual RAM of up to 7GB. The phone includes support for Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

It comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support in the box. The smartphone manufacturer claims that the fast charger can charge the Realme smartphone to 100 percent in just 36 percent.

In terms of camera details, the newly launched Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back coupled with an ultra-wide lens and 4cm macro lens. Some of the other specifications and features of the phone include – WiFi 6, Tactile Engine 2.0 X-axis Linear Motor, GT Mode 2.0, stainless steal vapor cooling plus, and more.