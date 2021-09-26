Realme GT Neo 2 confirmed to arrive in India in October

Realme recently introduced the GT Neo 2 in China as another member of the GT series. As one would expect, the smartphone is all set to launch in India soon. The company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed the news via a Twitter post. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

A poll was conducted to know when people would like to experience the smartphone. Paying heed to what people chose the most, October was decided as the GT Neo 2 launch time in India. However, there’s still no word on the exact launch date. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A in pics: First look at Realme’s new budget phone

Realme GT Neo 2 coming to India next month

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 2 was recently launched in China. The smartphone is the company’s first to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and competes with the likes of the Mi 11X, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more. Also Read - Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch launched in India at Rs 14,999: Top features, sale date, more

Further to #realmeFans excitement, we've decided to bring #realmeGTNEO2 to India! Guys, when do you want to experience #EverythingInNEO? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 23, 2021

We heard your voices #realmeFans. Stay tuned for #realmeGTNEO2 in October! What features are you most excited for in this premium mid-ranger that strikes the perfect balance? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 24, 2021

The smartphone is a successor to the Realme GT Neo, which arrived in India as the X7 Max 5G. This time, a rebrand won’t be needed as the GT series has officially replaced the X series.

The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in three RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. Although, there’s no word on which variant will arrive in India.

The camera department is home to three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel front camera. The device comes with camera features such as AI video enhancement, super night scene, portrait mode, beauty mode, slow-motion video, HDR, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, there’s support for 5G, Stereo dual speakers, and more.

The Realme GT Neo 2 starts in China at CNY 2,499, which translates to Rs 28,000. Hence, we can expect it to fall in the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket in India.