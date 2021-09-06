Realme GT Neo 2 launch confirmed; 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped

Realme GT Neo 2 launch seems imminent as the smartphone has been confirmed by the company. Realme took to its official Weibo portal to announce the launch of its upcoming smartphone in China. Also Read - Realme Pad display details confirmed ahead of September 9 launch

The Weibo post didn’t explicitly reveal the Realme GT Neo 2 launch date, however, the phone is speculated to launch sometime this month. The post on the Chinese microblogging site mentions that the Realme GT Neo that was launched as the Realme X7 Max 5G in India sold over a million units. Also Read - Realme 8s 5G new details revealed ahead of September 9 launch in India

To recall, alleged renders of the Realme GT Neo 2 surfaced on the internet last week. The renders were posted by the renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks). Also Read - Realme 9 series confirmed to arrive in India, details to be out on September 9

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications, features (expected)

While Realme just confirmed the moniker of its new smartphone, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has revealed the specs list in its entirety. As per the tipster, the new Realme GT-series phone will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme GT Neo 2 could ship with a Snapdragon 870 SoC that may be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of native storage. In terms of optics, the phone could get a triple camera setup having 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it may offer a 16-megapixel sensor up front. A 5,000mAh battery underneath could keep the device running.

Officially confirmed Realme GT Neo 2 launching soon. 😍 – 6.62″ FHD+ display with 120hz refresh rate

– Snapdragon 870

– Android 11

– 8GB ram + 128GB storage

– 64MP+8MP+2MP rear

– 16MP front

– 5,000mAh battery#Realme #Oppo #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/S8tA0ycCdP — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 6, 2021

As for the design, Steve Hemmerstoffer’s renders of the supposed Realme GT Neo 2 gave a fair glimpse of what the device might look like. From what we could see, the new Realme phone will get a hole-punch cutout display with thin bezels surrounding the perimeters. At the back, a rectangular camera layout would likely house the triple cameras with dual-LED flash. A USB-C port, SIM tray, speaker grille, and microphone could be seen at the bottom. Meanwhile, the power key rest on the right edge and the volume keys sit on the left side.

On a separate note, Realme is gearing up to showcase a host of products in India this week that include- Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G smartphones, the first Realme Pad tablet, and two Bluetooth speakers.