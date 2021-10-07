Realme GT Neo 2 launch date in India has been confirmed. The smartphone is all set to go official in the county this festive season. The launch date is set for September 13, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced on Thursday. Also Read - 5 best wireless earphones to buy in India under Rs 3,000 on Flipkart, Amazon

Realme introduced the GT and GT Master Edition just a few months ago. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 is going to join the lineup. Ahead of the official release, the smartphone manufacturer has revealed some of the key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in October 2021: Realme GT ME, OnePlus Nord CE, more

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications confirmed

The company states that with the Realme GT Neo 2, the focus is on “the chipset, fast charging, VC cooling, and many more aesthetics of technology”. The smartphone has been confirmed to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, and 65W Dart Charge support. Also Read - Top 5 budget phones under Rs 10,000 in India in October 2021: Redmi 9 Activ, Realme Narzo 50i, more

The smartphone manufacturer also revealed that the upcoming Realme device will come packed with a “massive battery with extraordinary battery life, stainless steel vapour cooling plus, astonishing camera, and an industry exclusive colour”. “Realme GT NEO 2 5G, will be a neo flagship killer and a premium mid-range that will strike the perfect balance,” the company claims.

Realme hasn’t revealed camera, screen or battery details yet. To know all about the upcoming Realme smartphone, we must wait for the company reveal official details.

The design

In addition to some of the key specifications, the design of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 has been revealed. As per the teaser, the smartphone will arrive in a unique green colour with triple rear camera system paired with LED flash. The back panel includes a black strap on top of the green paint. While the front design is yet to be revealed, stay assured that the smartphone will shine for its unique design language.

The launch event on October 13 will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook channel. The event is set for 12:30PM IST.