Realme GT Neo 2 gaming-centric phone launched: Price, specs

News

Realme GT Neo 2 launched with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM: Price, specs

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, 65W fast charging support, and liquid cooling system launched starting at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,500). Check full specs, price, variants, design and all other details here.

Realme GT Neo 2 price CNY 2499 (1)

Realme GT Neo 2 Launched, Specifications, Price: Realme GT Neo 2, successor to the premium Realme GT Neo smartphone has been launched. The gaming-centric phone offers a host of features including an AMOLED 120Hz panel, Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and a Stainless Vapor Cooling Plus system. The Chinese brand has introduced the new Realme GT phone in three distinct shades including a unique Neo Green colour option. Also Read - Realme GT ME Cosmic black now available with flat discount of Rs 2,000 for a limited period

Realme GT Neo 2 price, availability

Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,500) for the base variant with 8GB/128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB storage model comes for a cost of CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,800), while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB/256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,200). Also Read - Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

The all-new Realme GT Neo 2 will be available in China from September 27. The handset maker will provide an introductory offer of CNY 100 (roughly Rs 1,100) for those who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale. Realme has promised to bring the new GT Neo-series phone to global markets soon, although a tentative date hasn’t been announced yet. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

realme gt neo 2, realme gt neo 2 price cny 2499, realme gt neo 2 india launch, realme gt neo 2 sale september 27, realme gt neo 2 price, realme gt neo 2 specifications, realme gt neo 2 features, realme

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications, features

Realme GT Neo 2 gets a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also gets the in-house dynamic RAM technology which allows RAM expansion support of up to 7GB using the inbuilt storage for enhanced multitasking.

The phone has 7932 square millimetres aerospace-grade diamond heat dissipation gel, ​​4129 square millimetres 3D VC cooling, customized 3D graphene, and 8-layer full-link heat dissipation structure to eliminate heat dissipation. The company claims it has 20 percent better heat dissipation than its predecessor.

Other highlights of the phone include- stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, X-axis linear vibration motor and 4D vibration, and 65W fast charging support. For photography, the Realme GT Neo 2 offers a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The phone runs on realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS right out of the box. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2021 9:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST

