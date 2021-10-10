comscore Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch on October 13, Specifications Revealed: Check Price, Snapdragon 870 soc
News

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications revealed: Check India launch date, price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone will be powered on Snapdragon 870 processor, 256GB internal storage with 12GB RAM, and Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

realme gt neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2 is set to launch on October 13 in India. The smartphone will be powered on Snapdragon 870 processor, 256GB internal storage with 12GB RAM, and Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits' peak brightness. For power backup, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. Furthermore, the company packs this smartphone with stainless steel vapor cooling system, which reduces the temperature by 18 degrees Celsius.

Smartphone giant Realme is set to launch its latest Realme GT Neo 2 on October 13 in India. The company has given this information on its official social media channels. A webpage has also been released where you can find some information related to this upcoming smartphone. Realme GT Neo 2 can also be launched in Europe. However, the company has not given any official statement for this. Also Read - Smartphones launching in India this week: Realme GT Neo 2, OnePlus 9RT, Motorola E40, Asus 8z, more

This smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 870 processor, and it will have a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be launched through a virtual event that will be held on Realme’s official YouTube and Facebook channels. The microsite also confirms some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 launching in India this festive season: Check date and specs

Shortly after the launch of the Realme GT Neo 2 in China last month, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth hosted a poll on Twitter to understand the consumer demand for the new smartphone in the country. He later posted on the microblogging network to confirm the launch plan, saying, “Looking at the excitement of the Realme fans, we have decided to bring the Realme GT Neo 2 to India.” Also Read - Smartphones launched this week: Realme Narzo 50A, Oppo A16 and more

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India (expected)

As for pricing, we can take a look at Chinese variant of the phone which is available in three storage models. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,500). The 8GB + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,800) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200).

Specifications

According to the information given on Realme’s microsite, the smartphone will be powered on Snapdragon 870 processor, 256GB internal storage with 12GB RAM, and Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits’ peak brightness. For power backup, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. Furthermore, the company packs this smartphone with stainless steel vapor cooling system, which reduces the temperature by 18 degrees Celsius.

The Chinese variant of the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Similar specifications can be seen in the India variant. It will be available in Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green color options.

  Published Date: October 10, 2021 3:30 PM IST

