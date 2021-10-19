Realme GT Neo 2T launched with triple camera setup and MediaTek Dimensity 1200: Check price, full specs

Tech giant Realme has unveiled two smartphones in China dubbed the Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s alongside Realme Watch T1. Realme GT Neo 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Realme Q3s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s price

The newly launched Realme GT Neo 2T costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB. Additionally, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100). The phone will be available in Black and White color options. Also Read - Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Whereas the Realme Q3s is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB. The 8GB RAM + 256GB is available at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in China Also Read - Realme Q3, Q3 Pro, Q3i are the latest budget 5G phones: Price, features, specs

Realme GT Neo 2T specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme GT Neo 2T features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a triple rear camera setup. The camera includes a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro snapper.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme Q3s specifications

The Realme Q3s comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels), Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a triple rear camera setup. The camera includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 4cm macro sensor, and a portrait lens.

The smartphone is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It sports a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.