News

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

Mobiles

Realme has teamed up with Marvel Studios to launch its Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition in India on July 7.

Untitled design - 2022-06-30T130632.683

Realme launched its Realme GT Neo 3 in India last month at a starting price of Rs 36,999. The company has now announced the launch of a special Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition on July 7. For this special edition, Realme has partnered with Marvel Studios. It is confirmed to come with support for 150W fast charging. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W UltraDart Charge support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in Thor: Love and Thunder Special Edition, hints Madhav Sheth

For the unversed, the Marvel Entertainment film Thor: Love and Thunder will release in cinemas on July 7. Back in 2019, Realme collaborated with Marvel Studios to launch Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro to Realme GT Neo 3: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

Realme GT Neo 3 5G specifications

In terms of specs, the smartphone is likely to come with the same specifications as the original variant. Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This new Realme smartphone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

As for the camera, Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a  50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing camera placed inside a punch-hole cutout on the top of the display.

The 150W UltraDart Charge variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The company claims that the 150W variant can charge 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and 5G. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 1:27 PM IST

