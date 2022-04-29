Realme has launched its first smartphone to support 150W fast charging called Realme GT Neo 3 5G. The other highlights of the newly launched handset include MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W UltraDart Charge support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone is launched at a starting price of Rs 36,999. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

Realme GT Neo 3 5G pricing, sale offers, availability

Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant (80W) is priced at Rs 36,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 38,999. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999 and comes in support for 150W fast charging. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Nitro Blue, Sprint White and Asphalt Black colour variants. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Realme Pad Mini to launch today at 12.30 PM: How to watch; what to expect

The smartphone will go on sale in India on May 4 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G specifications, pricing

Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This new Realme smartphone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

As for the camera, Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing camera placed inside a punch-hole cutout on the top of the display.

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes in two variants. While the 150W UltraDart Charge variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W SuperDart Charge model gets a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that the 150W variant can charge 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and 5G. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.