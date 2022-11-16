Realme has been steadily rolling out Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update on its smartphones. Last month, Android 13 arrived on the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones and now the company has started rolling out the update to its Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T receive the stable Android 13 update in India

It is worth noting that Realme first started accepting applications for the Realme UI 3.0 beta for the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W last month. Now, less than a month later the company has started rolling out stable version of Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update to all the supported devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new

Realme has said that it will be rolling out the Realme UI 3.0 to all Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W smartphones in a staged manner. The company said that it will randomly push out the update to a total of 15 percent of users. And if no critical bugs are found, a broader roll-out will take place by the end of November 2022. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 stable update in India: Check details

The company has also said that in a bid to be eligible to get Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0, the Realme GT NEO 3 users need to ensure that their devices are running either RMX3561_11.A.15 or RMX3561_11.A.16 version of the Realme UI. Similarly, the Realme GT NEO 3 150W users need to ensure that their devices are running either RMX3563_11.A.15 or RMX3563_11.A.16 version of software on their devices.

About Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0

For the unversed, Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 brings the best of Android 13 and the company’s Realme UI skin to the supported smartphones. This includes aquamorphic design, quick settings experience, multi-screen connect functionality, more Always-On Display animations, a Private Safe mode for security and support for Dynamic Computing Engine, which the company says will improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone comes in Two variants. While the 150W UltraDart Charge variant comes with a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W SuperDart Charge variant comes with a 5,000mAh battery.