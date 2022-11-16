comscore Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13 update: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt Neo 3 Gets Android 13 Based Realme Ui 3 0 Update Check Details
News

Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

Mobiles

Realme has started rolling out Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update on to the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphones. Here is how you can download it on your smartphone.

Highlights

  • Realme started taking applications for Android 13 beta for the Realme GT Neo 3 last month.
  • Now, Realme has started rolling out Android 13 on to Realme GT Neo 3 in India.
  • Android 13 will be available on the Realme GT Neo 3 with Realme UI 3.0 skin.
Realme GT Neo 3T

Image: Realme

Realme has been steadily rolling out Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update on its smartphones. Last month, Android 13 arrived on the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones and now the company has started rolling out the update to its Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T receive the stable Android 13 update in India

It is worth noting that Realme first started accepting applications for the Realme UI 3.0 beta for the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W last month. Now, less than a month later the company has started rolling out stable version of Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update to all the supported devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new

Realme has said that it will be rolling out the Realme UI 3.0 to all Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3 150W smartphones in a staged manner. The company said that it will randomly push out the update to a total of 15 percent of users. And if no critical bugs are found, a broader roll-out will take place by the end of November 2022. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 stable update in India: Check details

The company has also said that in a bid to be eligible to get Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0, the Realme GT NEO 3 users need to ensure that their devices are running either RMX3561_11.A.15 or RMX3561_11.A.16 version of the Realme UI. Similarly, the Realme GT NEO 3 150W users need to ensure that their devices are running either RMX3563_11.A.15 or RMX3563_11.A.16 version of software on their devices.

About Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0

For the unversed, Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 brings the best of Android 13 and the company’s Realme UI skin to the supported smartphones. This includes aquamorphic design, quick settings experience, multi-screen connect functionality, more Always-On Display animations, a Private Safe mode for security and support for Dynamic Computing Engine, which the company says will improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone comes in Two variants. While the 150W UltraDart Charge variant comes with a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W SuperDart Charge variant comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list
Telecom
Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list
Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

News

Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

How to apply for GST number online: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to apply for GST number online: A step-by-step guide

PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details

automobile

PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details

How to get a good battery life on iPhone when using 5G

How To

How to get a good battery life on iPhone when using 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details

OnePlus 8 lineup gets stable Android 13 update in India

Apple iPhone 13 available for less than Rs 45000 on Flipkart: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get Android 13

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones