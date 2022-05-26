Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition launched: All details here!

Realme is one of the few brands offering fan-favorite anime editions of phones. Last time, the company allured Dragon Ball fanatics by launching the Realme GT Neo 2 in the Dragon Ball Z edition. Now, the brand’s back with another anime edition phone, the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Buds Q2s to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Details

The all-new Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition smartphone comes as a collaboration between Realme and Naruto. The smartphone features an orange shade at the lower half of the rear and has a combination of black and silver on the upper half. It has a leaf symbol beside the camera representing Konohagakure, Naruto’s village. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G review: Cheap speed

What’s interesting is, that the phone comes with an orange-colored power brick and has a leaf-shaped sim ejector tool. It also comes with a USB Type-C cable inside the box. Those who buy this special edition phone will also get a Naruto case inside the box. Moreover, the phone also comes with a Naruto Scroll bag and has Naruto stickers. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition boots on the Android 12 OS and has Naruto-themed Realme UI. Apart from this, its specifications are the same as the regular GT Neo 3.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000Hz touch-sampling rate. The device has HDR10+ and DC dimming support. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and lastly a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging technology. As for security, the phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Price, India launch

Coming to the pricing, the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition is priced at CNY 2,799(roughly Rs. 32,280) for the lone 12GB GB + 256GB option. The phone will go on sale starting May 31 in China.

The India launch date of the special edition phone is yet to be known. However, considering Naruto’s fan following in India, the brand might launch it soon in the country.