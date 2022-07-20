Realme recently launched the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition in China with a custom design and bundled accessories. It looks like the anime edition phone will now arrive in the Indian market. As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device will soon launch in India. This comes after the company recently launched Thor: Love and Thunder Edition of the GT Neo 3 in India. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition is now available at Rs. 39,999

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition India launch date

The release date of the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition is unknown as of yet, but it is expected to launch by next month in the country. It will be interesting to see whether the company will offer the same special box packaging that it did in China. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 100W fast charging

For those unaware, the Naruto Edition of the phone was launched with accessories like a Naruto Scroll bag, Naruto stickers, orange-colored power brick, and a leaf-shaped sim ejector tool. Also Read - Realme C35 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Specifications

The GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition sports a triple-tone back panel with an Orange color on the lower half of the back and a mix of Black and Grey on the upper half. We also get to see the leaf symbol placed on the camera island, which represents Naruto’s village, Konohagakure.

Besides the design, the phone has all the same specs as the vanilla GT Neo 3. The device boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It supports features like DC dimming and has HDR10+ certification. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The device draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, it boots on the Android 12 OS out of the box with Realme UI 3 on top.