Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

Realme GT Neo 3, the latest GT-series smartphone has been launched in China. Successor to Realme GT Neo 2, the phone packs a bunch of interesting features including a 120Hz display, MediaTek 8100 SoC, and 150W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 with a 120Hz display to launch tomorrow: All we know so far

Notably, the GT Neo 3 is the world’s first to feature 150W superfast charging, the highest on a commercial device. The phone is claimed to charge from 0-50 percent within 5 minutes. The new GT Neo 3 has been introduced for a starting price of CNY 1,999 (around Rs 24,000). Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22: Here’s what we know so far

Realme GT Neo 3 price, availability

Realme GT Neo 3 has been priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 24,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,500) for the 8GB/128GB model, and CNY 2,599 (around Rs 31,100) for the 12GB/256GB version. All these models come with 80W fast charging support. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

As for the Realme GT Neo 3 150W variant, the phone with 8GB/256GB version is priced at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 31,100), meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model with 12GB/256GB storage costs CNY 2,799 (around Rs 33,500). The device will go on sale in China from March 30.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 gets a 6.7-inch 10-bit FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is also the world’s first to have MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset on board. The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256 native storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card. Realme GT Neo 3 runs Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the device sports a triple camera array housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The cameras are capable of recording 4K videos. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera resting on the punch-hole cutout.

Other aspects on the phone include- an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear motor, VC cooling technology for heat dissipation, and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience. Realme has brought two models of the GT Neo 3. The 150W variant packs a 4,500mAh battery, while the 80W model gets a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. The new handset will be available in Purple, Grey, and Silver colour options.